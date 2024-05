RAAL 2023 Turnover Down 1.6% To RON383M

RAAL 2023 Turnover Down 1.6% To RON383M. Cooling systems producer RAAL Bistrita, with clients such as John Deere, Class and AGCO, for 2023 reported turnover worth RON383 million (EUR77.4 million), down 1.6% from the previous year, in line with ZF calculations based on Finance Ministry data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]