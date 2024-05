Kaufland Invested RON1.35B in Romania in 2023

Kaufland Invested RON1.35B in Romania in 2023. German retailer Kaufland, present in Romania with around 180 hypermarkets, invested RON1.35 billion (EUR275 million) in Romania in 2023, relatively flat from the level reported in each of the past years. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]