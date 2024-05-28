FAN Courier Aims to Boost Turnover by 14% in 2024 To RON1.4B

FAN Courier Aims to Boost Turnover by 14% in 2024 To RON1.4B. FAN Courier, the leader of the local courier services market, plans to increase its turnover by 14% this year, to RON1.4 billion. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]