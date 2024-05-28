Uniqa Asigurari and Uniqa Asigurari de Viata End Q1/2024 with over EUR35M Gross Underwritten Premiums, up 14.5% from Q1/2023

Uniqa Asigurari and Uniqa Asigurari de Viata End Q1/2024 with over EUR35M Gross Underwritten Premiums, up 14.5% from Q1/2023. Uniqa Asigurari and Uniqa Asigurari de Viata, companies operating in Romania under the umbrella of Austrian group Uniqa, ended the first three months of 2024 with an overall EUR35.3 million volume of gross underwritten premiums, 14.5% higher than in the year-earlier period. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]