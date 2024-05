Garanti BBVA Romania Gets EUR10M Subordinated Loan from BSTDB To Expand its Loan Portfolio in Romania

Garanti BBVA Romania Gets EUR10M Subordinated Loan from BSTDB To Expand its Loan Portfolio in Romania. Garanti BBVA Romania has obtained a EUR10 million subordinated loan from The Black Sea Trade and Development Bank (BSTDB), with the funds set to be used inclusively to expand its local loan portfolio. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]