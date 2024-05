DIY Retailer Dedeman Ends 2023 With RON1.5B Profit And RON11.5B Sales

DIY Retailer Dedeman Ends 2023 With RON1.5B Profit And RON11.5B Sales. DIY retailer Dedeman, the largest Romanian entrepreneurial business, held by brothers Adrian and Dragos Paval through special purpose vehicle Paval Holding, ended 2023 with RON1.5 billion net profit and RON11.5 billion sales, data on the Finance Ministry website show. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]