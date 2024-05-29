Szijjártó: both FIDESZ and Romanian counterpart UDMR are "on the side of peace"



The Hungarian party in Romania UDMR and Hungarian Civic Alliance FIDESZ are two parties "on the side of peace," and both hope that there will be more and more representatives on the side of peace in the European Parliament, said the Hungarian minister of foreign affairs and foreign trade, (...)