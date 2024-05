Bucharest J.W. Marriott Hotel Invests EUR4M in New OLEA Restaurant

Bucharest J.W. Marriott Hotel Invests EUR4M in New OLEA Restaurant. The J.W. Marriott hotel in Bucharest is investing EUR1.4 million in the new OLEA restaurant, with a menu based on the “Middleterrranean Cuisine”. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]