Transelectrica Signs MoU For Start Of Procedures To Set Up JV Company For Green Energy Corridor Project

Transelectrica Signs MoU For Start Of Procedures To Set Up JV Company For Green Energy Corridor Project. Romanian power grid company Transelectrica (TEL.RO) and the other relevant parties designated at the level of each state, respectively AzerEnerji JSC, Georgian State Electrosystem and MVM Zrt., have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the start of procedures needed to establish a (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]