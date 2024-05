Bookfest 2024 starts in Bucharest with Moldova as guest country

Bookfest 2024 starts in Bucharest with Moldova as guest country. The Bookfest International Book Fair kicked off on May 29 in Bucharest and will welcome visitors until June 2. More than 200 exhibitors are present in this edition of the event, offering a million titles, and the Republic of Moldova is the honored guest. Moldovan president Maia Sandu sent a (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]