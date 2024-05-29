"Why buy S&P when you have BET?" Croatian asset manager launches new ETF on Bucharest Stock Exchange



InterCapital Asset Management, the biggest independent asset manager in Croatia with EUR 500 million assets under management and 15 years of experience in Romania, recently launched its ETF that replicates BET-TRN, the total net return version of the Bucharest Stock Exchange's BET index. This (...)