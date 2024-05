Law Firm Filip & Company Assists Banca Transilvania In Acquisition Of BRD Pensii

Law Firm Filip & Company Assists Banca Transilvania In Acquisition Of BRD Pensii. Filip & Company team has assisted Banca Transilvania Group in the acquisition of BRD Pensii, a Societe Generale group company that manages a mandatory private pension fund (Pillar II) and a voluntary pension fund (Pillar III). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]