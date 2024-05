Hidroelectrica Revises Expected 2024 Figures

Hidroelectrica Revises Expected 2024 Figures. Hidroelectrica (H2O.RO), the largest electricity producer in Romania and the largest company listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, has proposed a revision of the budgeted figures for 2024 to its shareholders, who will convene for a meeting on June 28. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]