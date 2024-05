Carrefour Ends 2023 With RON17.6b Consolidated Revenue, 52% Higher Than In 2022

Carrefour Ends 2023 With RON17.6b Consolidated Revenue, 52% Higher Than In 2022. French-held Carrefour Group posted RON17.6 billion consolidated revenue in Romania in 2023, 52% higher than in 2022, ZF has calculated based on data provided by the retailer. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]