Cargus Overshoots RON500M Annual Revenue Mark For First Time. Cargus, one of the biggest actors on the parcel delivery market in Romania, has overshot the RON500 million revenue mark for the first time ever. Last year, it posted RON508 million revenue, an 8% increase year-on-year, the data the company provided show. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]