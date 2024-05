Endava Sees RON1.3B Revenue In Romania In 2023

Endava Sees RON1.3B Revenue In Romania In 2023. British software company Endava ended 2023 with RON1.351 billion (EUR272 million) revenue, up 4% on the previous year, data on the Finance Ministry’s website show. In 2022, the company posted a 37% increase in revenue. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]