Patria Credit IFN 2023 Net Profit Up 44% To RON8.54M

Patria Credit IFN 2023 Net Profit Up 44% To RON8.54M. Patria Credit IFN, a non-banking institution owned by Patria Bank Group, which funds farmers and farming micro-enterprises, in 2023 posted RON8.54 million net profit, up 44%. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]