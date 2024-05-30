Romanian swimmer David Popovici breaks 20-year record at Barcelona competition

Romanian swimmer David Popovici breaks 20-year record at Barcelona competition. Romanian swimmer David Popovici won the 200m freestyle event at the recent Mare Nostrum meet in Barcelona, with a time of 1 minute 44.74 seconds. He set a new competition record, which had stood for nearly 20 years. The former Mare Nostrum circuit record for the 200m freestyle was held by (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]