Romania’s high-altitude road Transalpina reopens this weekend. Transalpina, one of Romania’s most famous tourist mountain roads, reopens for traffic this weekend, on June 1, the general director of CNAIR, the company that manages the road infrastructure, announced in a post on social media. A CNAIR committee checked the condition of the road and decided (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]