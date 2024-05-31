Aerostar And Lockheed Martin Open Europe’s First HIMARS Sustainment Center, In Romania

Aerostar And Lockheed Martin Open Europe’s First HIMARS Sustainment Center, In Romania. Romania's Aerostar Bacau, a company that repairs and retools military aircraft, and US Lockheed Martin partnered up and inaugurated Europe’s first certified HIMARS Sustainment Center, in Bacau (eastern Romania). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]