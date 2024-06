Transport Trade Services Seeks To Raise Its Share Capital By RON120M

Transport Trade Services Seeks To Raise Its Share Capital By RON120M. Danube freight carrier Transport Trade Services (TTS.RO) has announced in a stock market report on May 31 the intention of the Board of Directors to convene the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders on July 1, when they are expected to vote on a share capital increase in the amount of (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]