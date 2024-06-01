Transgaz Attracts EUR7M From Ministry Of Energy For Gas Transmission Pipeline To Supply Mintia Power Plant

Romania's state-run natural gas transmission company (TGN.RO) has announced in a stock market report on May 31 that energy minister, Sebastian Burduja, and Ion Sterian, Director-General of Transgaz, signed a financing contract for the construction of a gas transmission pipeline to supply the (...)