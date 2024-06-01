Agroland Business System Reports RON74.5M Revenue And RON5M Operating Profit For Q1/2024

Agroland Business System Reports RON74.5M Revenue And RON5M Operating Profit For Q1/2024. Agroland Business System (BVB: AG), a Romanian retail, farming and food entrepreneurial group, which owns the largest network of farm supply stores in Romania, reported, at consolidated level, operating revenue of RON74.5 million in the first quarter of 2024, up 7% from the same period of 2023. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]