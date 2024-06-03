Romania confirms EUR 224 mln long-distance train contract with Polish PESA

Romania confirms EUR 224 mln long-distance train contract with Polish PESA. The Romanian Railway Reform Authority (ARF) confirmed Polish company PESA as the winner of a RON 1.1 billion (EUR 224 million, VAT not included) contract for 20 long-distance trains after the Court of Appeal required the Authority to review the tender at the request of Alstom, Economica.net (...)