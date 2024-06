Apcom IT Distribution Reports RON2.5B Turnover in 2023, Up 13% YOY

One of the oldest companies present on Romania's IT market, Apcom IT Distribution, previously operating under the name of IRIS, which stands out on the market by being the sole authorized distributor of Apple gadgets in Romania, in 2023 posted RON2.465 billion turnover, up 12.9% from 2022.