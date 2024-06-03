Cushman & Wakefield Echinox registered a 15% revenue growth in 2023 in a stagnant market and now ranks 2nd among real estate consultancy companies in Romania



Cushman & Wakefield Echinox closed 2023 with a revenue of EUR 12 million, marking a 15% increase compared with the previous year. This impressive growth propelled the company to the second place among real estate consultants in Romania, in a year marked by a stagnation of this particular (...)