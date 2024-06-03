Council of Europe Development Bank finances new 300-bed hospital in Bucharest’s District 6

Council of Europe Development Bank finances new 300-bed hospital in Bucharest's District 6. The Council of Europe Development Bank (CEB) and Bucharest's District 6 City Hall signed a EUR 72.9 million loan agreement, backed by the InvestEU Fund, for the construction of a new public hospital with over 300 beds. The agreement was signed by District 6 mayor Ciprian Ciucu and CEB