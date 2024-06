Deloitte Romania Expands Top Management Team With Four New Partners

Deloitte Romania Expands Top Management Team With Four New Partners. Deloitte Romania is expanding its top management team with four new partners, by promoting Andrei Paraschiv, a former Consulting Director, lawyers Irina Dimitriu and Mihnea Galgotiu-Sararu, who have been for several years Partners at Reff & Associates, the law firm affiliated to the Deloitte (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]