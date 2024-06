Glissando Garden Center Debuts On AeRO Market Of Bucharest Stock Exchange

Glissando Garden Center Debuts On AeRO Market Of Bucharest Stock Exchange. Glissando Garden Center, operating on the Romanian Home & Garden sector, and specializing in the trade of flowers, plants, and garden items, debuted on June 3, 2024 on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]