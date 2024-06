Azerbaijan Airlines launches direct Bucharest-Baku flights

Azerbaijan Airlines launches direct Bucharest-Baku flights. Azerbaijan Airlines inaugurated the Bucharest-Baku route on Monday, June 3. Present at the launching ceremony, economy and tourism minister ?tefan-Radu Oprea said the new air link will boost the economic, diplomatic, and cultural relations between the two countries. The new route will be (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]