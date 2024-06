US Company FallCreek Aims to Set Up Blueberry Nursery in Moara Vlasiei

US Company FallCreek Aims to Set Up Blueberry Nursery in Moara Vlasiei. Portland Trust, one of Romania’s most dynamic real estate developers, has sold a 50-ha land plot in Moara Vlasiei to FallCreek, a US supplier of blueberry seeding material, which will set up a nursery there. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]