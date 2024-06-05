NATO Ramstein Legacy 24 exercise commences in Romania’s Capu Midia training school

NATO Ramstein Legacy 24 exercise commences in Romania’s Capu Midia training school. Romania’s Ministry of Defense announced on Tuesday, June 4, the commencement of the Ramstein Legacy 24 (RALY24) exercise, focused on Integrated Air and Missile Defense (IAMD), at the Air Defense Training School in Capu Midia. The exercise contributes to enhancing interoperability between IAMD (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]