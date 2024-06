Allianz-Tiriac Ends Q1/2024 With RON910M Underwritings, Up 7% YoY

Allianz-Tiriac Ends Q1/2024 With RON910M Underwritings, Up 7% YoY. Allianz-Tiriac, the second largest insurer in Romania, ended the first quarter of 2024 with a volume of gross underwritten premiums of RON910 million, up 7% on the year, with the biggest increase, of 27%, being recorded by the life insurance segment, as per data provided by company representatives. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]