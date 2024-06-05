Arctic Stream: Competition Council Conducts Inspection Into Our Operations Between June 4 To 7

Arctic Stream: Competition Council Conducts Inspection Into Our Operations Between June 4 To 7. IT infrastructure and security integrator Arctic Stream (AST.RO) on Wednesday notified the stock market of a recently started inspection by the Competition Council targeting several companies in the Romanian IT sector, a report filed with the Bucharest Stock Exchange shows. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]