Jun 5, 2024
Arctic Stream: Competition Council Conducts Inspection Into Our Operations Between June 4 To 7.
IT infrastructure and security integrator Arctic Stream (AST.RO) on Wednesday notified the stock market of a recently started inspection by the Competition Council targeting several companies in the Romanian IT sector, a report filed with the Bucharest Stock Exchange shows.
