NN Pensii Sells OMV Petrom Shares In RON28M Deals

NN Pensii Sells OMV Petrom Shares In RON28M Deals. NN Pensii, Romania's largest Pillar II private pension fund and the leading investor at the Bucharest Stock Exchange, in April slightly reduced its exposure in OMV Petrom (BSE:SNP), the only oil and gas producer in Romania. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]