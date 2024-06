Car Parts Maker VCST Close To EUR40M Turnover In 2023

Car Parts Maker VCST Close To EUR40M Turnover In 2023. Automotive component manufacturer VCST Automotive Production Alba, the local subsidiary of Belgian group BMT, ended 2023 with a turnover of RON194.8 million (EUR39.4 million), up 18.1% from RON164.9 million (EUR33.4 million) reported in 2022, in line with calculations by Ziarul Financiar (ZF) (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]