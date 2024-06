Cluj-Napoca Airport completes EUR 83 mln expansion of departures terminal

Cluj-Napoca Airport completes EUR 83 mln expansion of departures terminal. Romania's Cluj-Napoca International Airport inaugurated the extension of the passenger departures terminal, a project worth RON 412 million (EUR 83 million) VAT included, funded from the European and national budgets as well as the own sources of the company. The project included the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]