DIY Retailer Leroy Merlin Leases 9,000 Sqms in Pitesti Shopping Park

DIY Retailer Leroy Merlin Leases 9,000 Sqms in Pitesti Shopping Park. DIY store chain Leroy Merlin, the second largest player on this market in Romania, with a 21-unit network nationwide, has leased 9,000 square meters in Pitesti Shopping Park, developed by Square 7 Properties, and will open its first store in the locality this autumn. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]