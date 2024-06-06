Last chance for registrations for dotCommerce Digital Forum: debates on the current eCommerce context

Last chance for registrations for dotCommerce Digital Forum: debates on the current eCommerce context. In less than a week, on June 11, 2024, MerchantPro, the SaaS platform for eCommerce solutions, will host the second edition of the dotCommerce Digital Forum at Terra Events Hall in Bucharest. The event brings together leaders and innovators in digital retail to discuss current challenges and (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]