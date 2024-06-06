Weekend calendar: American Independent Film Festival, Bucharest Opera Festival, Cantus Ecclesiae, LYNX Festival and more
The local and EU Parliament elections weekend brings in Bucharest a program of US-made independent films, the start of a yearly opera festival, and a festival dedicated to organ music. In Timi?oara, film fans can enjoy a festival dedicated to short films, while in Bra?ov nature documentaries (...)
