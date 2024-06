Romania’s famous mountain road Transf?g?r??an reopens this week

Romania’s famous mountain road Transf?g?r??an reopens this week. Transf?g?r??an, probably Romania’s most famous high-altitude road, reopens for traffic this Friday, June 7, earlier than usual. Transalpina, the other spectacular mountain road in the country, reopened last week. Both mountain highways are usually closed from late October to late June because (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]