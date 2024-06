Colliers: Romania Boasts The Highest Rate Of Industrialization In The European Union

Colliers: Romania Boasts The Highest Rate Of Industrialization In The European Union. Investment in production machinery and military equipment in Romania surged by 80% in 2023 compared to the pre-pandemic period, well above the EU average of 30%, totaling EUR30 billion, or nearly 9% of the GDP, as per Eurostat data analyzed by Colliers. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]