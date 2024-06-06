Companies Newly Listed On Bucharest Bourse To Get Up To EUR300.000 In Non-refundable Financing As Of June 7



Romanian companies that intend to list on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, on the Main or AeRO markets, can access, from June 7, 2024, non-refundable funds that cover the costs related to running a public offer or a private placement and, subsequently, the admission to trading.