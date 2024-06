Romania’s retail sales up 14.6% y/y in April

The retail sales index in Romania rose by 14.6% y/y in April, according to data published by the statistics office INS. The retail sales in the rolling 12 months to April increased by a more moderate rate of 3.3% y/y, still well above the 1.6% y/y growth calculated for the last year.