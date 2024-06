OMV Petrom Buys 50% in Three Photovoltaic Projects of 130 MW from Renovatio

OMV Petrom Buys 50% in Three Photovoltaic Projects of 130 MW from Renovatio. OMV Petrom, Romania’s largest oil and gas company, is strengthening its partnership with Renovatio via the acquisition of a 50% stake in three photovoltaic projects totaling 130 MW. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]