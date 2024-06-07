Update: At least 13 injured in large explosion at Dedeman DIY store in Romania’s Boto?ani

Update: At least 13 injured in large explosion at Dedeman DIY store in Romania’s Boto?ani. Update 2: Dedeman issued an official statement after Friday’s explosion, saying that “a licensed external company was carrying out work on the store's gas supply system” at the time of the blast. The authorities are investigating the circumstances in which these works could be linked to the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]