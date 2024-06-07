Main candidates for Bucharest mayor respond to 10 questions on environmental issues

Main candidates for Bucharest mayor respond to 10 questions on environmental issues. The main candidates for the office of mayor of Bucharest responded to ten questions posed by the initiators of the Environmental Platform for Bucharest and the Civic Platform Together for the Green Belt on the most important environmental issues in the capital city. The candidates are (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]