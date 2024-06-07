 
Romaniapress.com

June 7, 2024

Main candidates for Bucharest mayor respond to 10 questions on environmental issues
Jun 7, 2024

Main candidates for Bucharest mayor respond to 10 questions on environmental issues.

The main candidates for the office of mayor of Bucharest responded to ten questions posed by the initiators of the Environmental Platform for Bucharest and the Civic Platform Together for the Green Belt on the most important environmental issues in the capital city. The candidates are (...)

[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Exit poll shows Bucharest mayor winning second term, PSD-PNL alliance first in EU Parliament race Bucharest mayor Nicu?or Dan is projected to win 45% of the votes cast in the local elections on June 9, according to an exit poll conducted by CURS-Avangarde quoted by Digi24. Former Bucharest mayor Gabriela Firea is on the second place, with 24% of the votes. Firea entered the race for the (...)

TeraPlast Appoints Bogdan Lucian Craciunas As Chief Financial Officer TeraPlast SA has appointed Bogdan Lucian Craciunas to the position of Chief Financial Officer of the company, effective from July 29, 2024, the company announced in a press statement on Friday (June 7).

New Tezaur Treasury Bills Available As Of Monday, June 10 Romania’s finance ministry is launching new Tezaur Treasury bills on Monday, June 30, the ministry announced on Friday.

eMag IT Research Reports RON232M Turnover For 2023, Up 6% YoY eMag IT Research SRL, a company held by Dante International, which manages eMAG, the largest online retailer in Romania, had a net turnover of RON232.5 million (EUR46.7 million) in 2023, up nearly 6% year-over-year, as per finance ministry data.

Energy Minister Signs RON34.5M Financing Contracts For Investments In Photovoltaic Panels Energy Minister, Sebastian Burduja, on June 7 signed 14 financing contracts worth a total of RON34.5 million (EUR7 million), through the Modernization Fund, for investments in photovoltaic panels.

Prebet Aiud Signs RON334M Contract For Supply Of Prefabricated Products Concrete prefab manufacturer Prebet Aiud (PREB.RO) has informed investors in a stock market report on Friday (June 7) about the conclusion, as seller, of a contract worth nearly RON334 million for the supply of prefabricated products,

Transilvania Investments Alliances Seeks To Sell Low-Cost Hotels Transilvania Investments Alliance’s (TRANSI.RO) executive board has called shareholders for a meeting on July 11 to vote on the sale of the stake Nova Tourism Consortium SA holds in Societatea Hoteluri Restaurante Sud SA.

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |