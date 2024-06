HiSky operates first direct Romania-US flight in 20 years

HiSky operates first direct Romania-US flight in 20 years. Moldovan airline HiSky operated on Friday, June 7, the first direct flight from Bucharest to the United States in over 20 years. Tarom’s flights to New York were halted in 2003. The HiSky aircraft flying to New York is configured with two aisles and a total of 275 seats, divided into business (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]