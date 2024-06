TeraPlast Appoints Bogdan Lucian Craciunas As Chief Financial Officer

TeraPlast Appoints Bogdan Lucian Craciunas As Chief Financial Officer. TeraPlast SA has appointed Bogdan Lucian Craciunas to the position of Chief Financial Officer of the company, effective from July 29, 2024, the company announced in a press statement on Friday (June 7). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]