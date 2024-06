eMag IT Research Reports RON232M Turnover For 2023, Up 6% YoY

eMag IT Research Reports RON232M Turnover For 2023, Up 6% YoY. eMag IT Research SRL, a company held by Dante International, which manages eMAG, the largest online retailer in Romania, had a net turnover of RON232.5 million (EUR46.7 million) in 2023, up nearly 6% year-over-year, as per finance ministry data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]